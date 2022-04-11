Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

NYSE:GPK opened at $21.03 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,418,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after buying an additional 2,685,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.