Lazard Ltd to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazard in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of LAZ opened at $33.87 on Monday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

