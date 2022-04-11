C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $179.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.49.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

