C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CFFI opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $179.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.49.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.
C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
