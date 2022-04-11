WSP Global Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion.

WSP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$200.00 price target on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$187.79.

TSE:WSP opened at C$159.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$162.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$168.42. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$121.16 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. The stock has a market cap of C$18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

