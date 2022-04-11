Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wejo Group Limited Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wejo Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wejo Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $3.67 on Monday. Wejo Group has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,579,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,420,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

