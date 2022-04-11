StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

BPTH stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.66. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

