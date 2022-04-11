Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.06. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Asure Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

