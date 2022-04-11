Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.06. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
