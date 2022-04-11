StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 255,454 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

