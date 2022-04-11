Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $42.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 294.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.