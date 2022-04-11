BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €58.00 ($63.74) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.15 ($72.69).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €47.85 ($52.58) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($76.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.78.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.