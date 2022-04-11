DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 27,888 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $23,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

EXR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.71. The company had a trading volume of 447,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,463. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.