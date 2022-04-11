ODUWA Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $10,831.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,062.13 or 0.99772908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00024758 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001974 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

