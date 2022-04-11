FirstCoin (FRST) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $19,802.09 and $2.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,062.13 or 0.99772908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00062058 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00024758 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001974 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.