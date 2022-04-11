$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,611. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

