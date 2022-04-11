1irstcoin (FST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,887.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $787,909.65 and approximately $4,887.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001043 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,680,709 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.