-$0.35 EPS Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

FTCH traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,140,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,227,159. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 40.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 4,018.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

