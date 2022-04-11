Depth Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $71,511.00 (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Depth Token has a total market cap of $61,237.76 and approximately $71,511.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00035350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00105976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Depth Token

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

