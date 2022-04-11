Financial Survey: Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) versus Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rambus and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $328.30 million 8.81 $18.33 million $0.16 164.06 Transphorm $12.70 million 29.41 -$14.40 million ($0.27) -25.93

Rambus has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus 5.58% 15.89% 11.36% Transphorm -54.83% N/A -48.22%

Volatility & Risk

Rambus has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of -1.97, suggesting that its share price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rambus and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83 Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rambus currently has a consensus price target of $29.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.62%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Rambus.

Summary

Rambus beats Transphorm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Transphorm (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

