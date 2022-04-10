DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $28.16 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $28,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO traded up $34.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,190.56. 205,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,195. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,221.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,953.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,908.91.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

