VIG (VIG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00

VIG (VIG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $663,428.86 and approximately $11.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,528,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

