POA Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (POA)

POA (POA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA has traded flat against the US dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
