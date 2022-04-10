Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,063 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.73.

UNP stock traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $241.98. 3,530,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,379. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

