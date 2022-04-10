CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CGI were worth $66,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.22. 132,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

