DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 260 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $71,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

NYSE:MLM traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $371.97. 337,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

