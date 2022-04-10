Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070,578 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $89,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

NYSE C traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,853,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,561,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

