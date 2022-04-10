Meme (MEME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.00262855 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004857 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022012 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.17 or 0.00658993 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

