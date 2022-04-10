Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.56

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.89 or 0.07566515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.07 or 0.00260765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.29 or 0.00756414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00095194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00563761 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.21 or 0.00381919 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOKIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.