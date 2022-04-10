Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VEOEY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. 40,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,912. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

