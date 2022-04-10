$0.38 EPS Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.31. Energizer reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR remained flat at $$29.55 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 513,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. Energizer has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.