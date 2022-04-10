DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,774 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,987 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.55% of Splunk worth $101,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,568 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,672,000 after purchasing an additional 194,526 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,822. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.27. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average of $131.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.