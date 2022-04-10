Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $416.17 Million

Analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) to post $416.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.55 million and the lowest is $413.70 million. Atlas posted sales of $372.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATCO. Bank of America cut Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

ATCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,238. Atlas has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

About Atlas (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.