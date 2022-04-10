Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) to post $20.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $19.44 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $18.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $110.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.97 million to $111.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.18 million, with estimates ranging from $126.29 million to $148.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BLI. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 831,935 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 392,452 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,040,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 767,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 306,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 674,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,543. The company has a market capitalization of $406.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.51. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

