Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 698,621 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $261,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.81 and a 200 day moving average of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.