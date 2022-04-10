Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.08 Million

Analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to announce $34.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.45 million and the highest is $34.71 million. Enthusiast Gaming posted sales of $23.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year sales of $167.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $174.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $224.18 million, with estimates ranging from $218.91 million to $229.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
Enthusiast Gaming stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 247,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.57 million and a PE ratio of -7.21.
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.