Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will announce $97.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Points.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.20 million and the highest is $101.20 million. Points.com posted sales of $65.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Points.com will report full year sales of $444.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $450.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $492.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Points.com.

Get Points.com alerts:

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points.com in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 7,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430. Points.com has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91.

Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points.com (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.