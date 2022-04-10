The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.59 Million

Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) will post sales of $368.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.33 million. AZEK posted sales of $293.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZEK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

AZEK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. 2,099,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.67. AZEK has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 309,372 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AZEK by 93.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

