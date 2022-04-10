Kava Reaches Market Cap of $801.84 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $4.66 or 0.00010978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $801.84 million and approximately $103.51 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,122.52 or 0.12079680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00191860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00037610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.45 or 0.00383080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00052050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 172,247,403 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

