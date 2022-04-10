SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 1,518,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,410. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

