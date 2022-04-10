Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $10.70 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and $3,213.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $2.24 or 0.00005284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00380498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00097575 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

