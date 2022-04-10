Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $19.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $76.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $81.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

ASPU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,487. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.