Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $12.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.83. The stock had a trading volume of 937,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,284. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $102.33 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,394,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Republic Services by 237.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

