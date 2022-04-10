SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 23,025 Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Blue Foundry Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLFY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,700,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $6,906,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,908,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

BLFY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $25,432.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $29,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,851.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

