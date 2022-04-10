QUAI DAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,993.00 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $748,357.11 and $44,993.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.61 or 0.07587848 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,172.49 or 1.00011560 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

