$254.70 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will report sales of $254.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.50 million to $255.90 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $985.60 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,896,000 after acquiring an additional 592,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,748,000 after buying an additional 415,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.43 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $57.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 783.37%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.