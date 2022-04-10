Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) to announce $201.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.70 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $191.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $755.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $765.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $800.73 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $825.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,393,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $63.17. 119,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,931. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.