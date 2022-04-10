SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes $388,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.50. 1,258,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,613. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

