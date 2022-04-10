1,129 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 207,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,997. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.