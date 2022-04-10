BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. City State Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.08. 1,642,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,770. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

