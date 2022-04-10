Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.02 Million

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to post $96.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.60 million and the highest is $99.07 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $409.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.47 million to $427.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $485.21 million, with estimates ranging from $370.41 million to $518.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

ADC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 742,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,360. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.81%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

