Iowa State Bank Takes $250,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,628,000 after purchasing an additional 764,580 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 58,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. 11,837,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,063,566. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $68.18.

